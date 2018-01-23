CBS Local — A newly released report, compiled by health experts from around the country, has found that e-cigarettes can have a much more negative impact on teens than previous believed. The study claims that teens not only become addicted to vaping but are more likely to pick up smoking because of it.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released their findings on Jan. 23, citing evidence that e-cigarettes were safer than traditional smoking products, but refused to declare vaping devices completely safe. “When it got down to answering the questions about what the impacts on health are, there is still a lot to be learned,” the University of Washington’s David Eaton told The New York Times. “E-cigarettes cannot be simply categorized as either beneficial or harmful.”

The committee added that 10 studies all showed enough evidence to suggest that nicotine-filled e-cigarettes carry the same addictive potential as standard tobacco products.

“That’s why we decided to make this conclusion much stronger: Children using e-cigarettes are at an increased risk of using tobacco cigarettes in the future,” Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center oncologist Maciej Goniewicz said, via Vox.

While the report laid out some dire risks for teens, e-cigarettes were also found to help smokers quit, citing proof that switching from tobacco can reduce a smokers’ exposure to tar and other deadly carcinogens.