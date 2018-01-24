CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Wylie are searching for a 22-year-old man who last seen nearly a week ago.

Described as a black man, 5’9’’, weighing 150 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, beard and natural black hair with tapered sides, Christian Dominic Hughes is well-known in the martial arts community.

hughes Search Continues For Wylie Man Missing Almost A Week

Have you seen Christian Dominic Hughes? Call Wylie police at 972.429.8014 if so. (photo credit: Facebook)

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, black jeans with black kicks. Hughes has a pirate tattoo on the right side of his torso, a city scape tat on his right arm, a picture of his mother and grandmother on his left arm, Texas star on his chest and a pig with a money bag near his shoulder.

His car was found on Monday, January 22, but there were no signs of Hughes or a struggle. His family says going off the grid isn’t something the young fighter would do. They’re very concerned and hope someone will contact police with information about him or reach out through social media.

Please contact Detective Chad Hermes with the Wylie Police Department at 972.429.8014 or chad.hermes@wylietexas.gov if you have any information that may help authorities find Hughes.

