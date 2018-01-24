WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Wylie are searching for a 22-year-old man who last seen nearly a week ago.
Described as a black man, 5’9’’, weighing 150 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, beard and natural black hair with tapered sides, Christian Dominic Hughes is well-known in the martial arts community.
He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, black jeans with black kicks. Hughes has a pirate tattoo on the right side of his torso, a city scape tat on his right arm, a picture of his mother and grandmother on his left arm, Texas star on his chest and a pig with a money bag near his shoulder.
His car was found on Monday, January 22, but there were no signs of Hughes or a struggle. His family says going off the grid isn’t something the young fighter would do. They’re very concerned and hope someone will contact police with information about him or reach out through social media.
Please contact Detective Chad Hermes with the Wylie Police Department at 972.429.8014 or chad.hermes@wylietexas.gov if you have any information that may help authorities find Hughes.