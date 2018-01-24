CBS 11(credit: Childress Police Dept. Facebook) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
A yellow Ferrari 458 Italia sports car is displayed during the Parx Super Car Show in Mumbai. (credit: Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing Marriott International, saying a hotel valet gave his keys to a young man who was trying to impress a woman he just met.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, 73-year-old attorney James “Skip” Fowler parked his yellow 2014 Ferrari outside the Vinoy Renaissance Resort & Golf Club last July 27.

There it remained for more than 12 hours, until 29-year-old Levi Miles showed up.

He told the woman it was his and demanded the keys, saying the ticket was inside the car.

But they didn’t get far: An officer said Miles had “difficulty” driving the 458 Italia Spider.

Miles says he’s innocent of grand theft because the valet gave him the keys.

Fowler is accusing the hotel and valet of gross negligence.

