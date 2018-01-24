CBS 11(credit: Childress Police Dept. Facebook) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
RICHMOND, CA - MAY 27: The Hyundai logo is displayed on the front of a new Hyundai car at Hanlees Hyundai on May 27, 2014 in Richmond, California. According to a report by the Union of Concerned Scientists, Hyandai-Kia is the greenest automobile manfacturer, taking the top spot from Honda who has held the number one position since 1998 when the the scientists first started doing the rankings. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling nearly 88,000 cars in the U.S. because an electrical short in the antilock brake system could cause engine compartment fires.

The recall affects certain 2006 Sonatas and 2006 through 2011 Azeras.

Hyundai says in government documents that water can get into the antilock brake module, which can overheat and cause a fire even when the cars are turned off. It was not clear if the cars should be parked outside until repairs are made.

The company said it may provide more guidance Wednesday.

Documents show one overheated module in South Korea and one fire in the U.S., but no injuries.

Dealers will install a relay in the main electrical box to prevent a short circuit while the cars are off. The recall should begin Feb. 23.

