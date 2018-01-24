DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Members of the famed Harlem Globtrotters stopped by the Dallas Mavericks practice to trade tricks with coach Rick Carlisle and players.
Globetrotters stars Handles Franklin and Ace Jackson were invited to the Mavs practice facility Wednesday to meet and play around with Dirk Nowitzki and Coach Carlisle.
Assistant coach God Shammgod, who has never spun the basketball, was astonished when Ace was able to keep it on his finger for several seconds.
The Globetrotters will be at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com.