DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman branded the “porch pirate” after numerous Lakewood homeowners caught her in the act on video surveillance and in person on their porches stealing, turned herself in today.
Kelli Renee Russell, 33, will be charged with theft $2,500 for stealing packages. The charge is a state jail felony offense carrying a maximum punishment of 2 years in the state jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
The Dallas Police Department is now expected to file the theft $2,500 case with the Dallas County district’s attorney’s office.
“I want to thank the Dallas Police Department for their hard work. Once the case is formally received from the Dallas Police Department, my prosecutors will begin their work to ensure that justice is served,” said DA Faith Johnson. “When our safety and sense of security in our own homes is threatened, those responsible need to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
The Dallas County district attorney’s office requested a cash surety bond of $50,000 and an electronic monitoring device for Russell. The judge set a $10,000 personal recognizance bond with an electronic monitoring device.