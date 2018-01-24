MANSFIELD (CBSDFW) – A North Texas restaurant is using social media to shame dine-and-dashers into coming back and paying their tabs.
The Mansfield restaurant Our Place has had problems recently with people skipping out on the bill after enjoying a meal.
They’ve also used social media in the past to try and guilt those people into returning to the scene of the crime to pay up.
A Facebook post from this week captures two men, one of whom went to the car while the other pretended to use the restroom.
Our Place asked the two to come back and pay, but it’s not clear whether the men did or not.
Kristin Weisell