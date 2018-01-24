*High Yesterday: 61; Rain: 0.00”… YTD Precip: 0.77”; Deficit: 0.74”*
Soak up the sunshine today. Chamber of Commerce day!
- Southerly winds return tomorrow…so does the humidity.
- A Cool/damp Friday ahead. Low clouds; pockets of light rain.
- Cool front early Saturday brings another small rain chance through noon.
- PERFECT weather Sunday-Wednesday. Then the bottom drops out.
- Normal High: 57; Normal Low: 36
Today: Sunny and cool. Low humidity. High: Low 60s. Wind: South 5 mph.
Tonight: Clear and cold. Light freeze in some areas. Low: 31-38. Wind: South 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Another beautiful day! High: Mid 60s. Wind: South 5-15 mph.
Friday: Cloudy, breezy and damp. Scattered showers. High: Low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Morning showers, afternoon sunshine. Highs: Low 60s.
Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: Upper 50s.
Monday – Wed: Perfect! Sunny and comfortable. Highs: Mid 60s.
