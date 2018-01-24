SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – One of North Texas’ most successful high school football coaches is on leave.

Southlake Carroll head football coach Hal Wasson has been placed on paid administrative leave as Carroll ISD conducts an administrative review focused on several aspects of the Dragon football program.

Wasson has been at Southlake Carroll for the past 11 seasons, leading the Dragons to the school’s eighth State Championship in 2011.

The school district clarifies it is taking a closer look at the operations of the football program to ensure it is aligned with its core values and the rules and regulations that go with high school athletics.

According to a Carroll ISD news release, the review covers three main areas:

The culture of the football program as it compares to district expectations and the upholding of our core values

Our procedures as they relate to UIL rules

Ensuring employees’ understanding and compliance with district policies, practices and guidelines

The statement went on to say:

At this time, we are working with the head coach of this program, as well as his staff, to identify any areas of concern that need to be addressed with the UIL, the School Board or administratively. Paid leave is standard procedure for this kind of review, which means our assistant coaches will continue to handle off-season football. At this point there have been no other administrative actions or decisions impacting staff or the program.

Carroll ISD takes this matter seriously and wants to be thorough in our review on behalf of our district, program and community. We have been in direct contact with the UIL to let them know of our ongoing review. Once completed, there will be a report of our findings shared with the UIL.