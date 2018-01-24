ITALY (CBSDFW.COM) – The teenage suspect in Monday’s school shooting in Ellis County went before a judge for the first time today.

The court agreed with the state recommendation that the 16-year-old be detained. The judge made the decision based on a number of reasons including — a lack of adequate adult supervision for the boy, the fact that he is considered a danger to himself and may be a threat to public safety. The judge also ordered that the teen undergo a psychological evaluation.

The defense didn’t argue against the detention.

Cameras weren’t allowed inside the courtroom, but a CBS 11 News crew was there as the suspect kept his head down and nodded while the judge gave instructions.

The teenager, who has not been identified because of his age, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The 16-year-old is accused of opening fire inside the school cafeteria at Italy High School on Monday morning. One student, 15-year-old Noelle Jones, was injured in the attack. Prosecutors say the girl was shot in the neck and abdomen and are calling the ordeal “a living nightmare”.

Ellis County District Attorney Patrick Wilson talked with the media abut how emotional the case has been. “I have children in school as well and I’m not unimpacted [sic] by the events that take place in our world today. I worry for them and I worry for the family of the kid that did this,” he said with his voice cracking. “Ya know there are no winners in this no matter how it shakes out. So it’s a tragedy for everybody involved and so I affected by it just like everyone else.”

The next hearing for the teenager will be held on February 7.