CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, ellis county, gun in school, Italy High School, Italy ISD, Local TV, Noelle Jones, School Shooting

ITALY (CBSDFW.COM) – The teenage suspect in Monday’s school shooting in Ellis County went before a judge for the first time today.

The court agreed with the state recommendation that the 16-year-old be detained. The judge made the decision based on a number of reasons including — a lack of adequate adult supervision for the boy, the fact that he is considered a danger to himself and may be a threat to public safety. The judge also ordered that the teen undergo a psychological evaluation.

The defense didn’t argue against the detention.

ellis county courthouse Teen Suspect In Italy School Shooting Goes Before Judge

(credit: Ellis County Courthouse)

Cameras weren’t allowed inside the courtroom, but a CBS 11 News crew was there as the suspect kept his head down and nodded while the judge gave instructions.

The teenager, who has not been identified because of his age, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The 16-year-old is accused of opening fire inside the school cafeteria at Italy High School on Monday morning. One student, 15-year-old Noelle Jones, was injured in the attack. Prosecutors say the girl was shot in the neck and abdomen and are calling the ordeal “a living nightmare”.

Ellis County District Attorney Patrick Wilson talked with the media abut how emotional the case has been. “I have children in school as well and I’m not unimpacted [sic] by the events that take place in our world today. I worry for them and I worry for the family of the kid that did this,” he said with his voice cracking. “Ya know there are no winners in this no matter how it shakes out. So it’s a tragedy for everybody involved and so I affected by it just like everyone else.”

The next hearing for the teenager will be held on February 7.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch