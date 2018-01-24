CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Birdville High School, Whooping Cough

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents of students at Birdville High School were notified today about a confirmed case of Pertussis (Whooping Cough) on campus.

The health department told Director of Health Services, Michelle Provence, R.N., who then sent a note to parents.

A bacteria called Bordetella pertussis that live in the mouth, nose and throat causes the highly contagious respiratory disease. It’s spread by personal contact, coughing and sneezing.

Infants and children are immunized against Pertussis when they receive the series of DPT immunizations starting at two months old. Those most at risk to develop Pertussis after an exposure are infants under one year old, adolescents 11-18 years old, and adults. More than half of the infants who get the disease must be hospitalized. Older children and adults that get the disease have a much less severe case that might not even be recognized as Pertussis.

Pertussis is a very contagious disease, and is fairly common in the United States.

Symptoms usually appear within 7-10 days after exposure. It first appears as a common cold, with sneezing, runny nose, fever and a mild cough. After one to two weeks, severe coughing spells begin accompanied by vomiting, possible weight loss, incontinence, rib fractures and passing out from coughing spells. The Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) vaccine was licensed in 2005 and is recommended for adolescents and adults, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 

