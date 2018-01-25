CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:4Q Forecasts, American Airlines, Business, CEO Doug Parker, Fort Worth, fourth quarter, Texas, travel, Wall Street

FORT WORTH (AP) — American Airlines reported Thursday that fourth-quarter profit slipped 11 percent as higher costs for fuel and labor offset rising revenue.

The world’s biggest airline also gave a strong forecast for 2018 earnings as demand for travel remains strong.

American said that it earned $258 million in the fourth quarter, down from $289 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time gains and costs, American said it earned 95 cents per share. That beat the average Wall Street expectation of 92 cents per share, based on a Zacks Investment Research survey.

Fort Worth-based American said revenue rose 8.3 percent to $10.60 billion. That also beat analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion.

American said it expects 2018 earnings between $5.50 and $6.50 per share, well above the $5.32 per share forecast of FactSet.

On a call with analysts, Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said that forecast did not change after United Airlines announced major growth plans for 2018 through 2020. Many investors worry that growth will cause a glut of seats that will drive down prices and profits, and it led to a major sell-off of airlines stocks including American on Wednesday.

On the cost side, American reported that fourth-quarter spending on fuel jumped more than 23 percent, and labor expenses rose 7 percent. That caused operating expenses to grow faster than revenue.

In trading before Thursday’s opening bell, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. were down 29 cents to $54.50. They have climbed slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15 percent in the last 12 months.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch