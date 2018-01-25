DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. has now guaranteed fans that they’ll see him show off his skills at NBA All-Star Weekend.
On Wednesday night, Smith Jr. was selected to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 16.
The North Carolina State product had been rumored to be one of the four players selected to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest on February 17, however, Smith denied that he had been invited to compete.
The Rising Stars Challenge mixes rookies and sophomores among two teams – Team World and Team USA.
NBA assistant coaches are responsible for selecting the players to compete in the Rising Stars event this year. The coaches were required to vote for four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position, in order of preference, for each team. They were also required to vote for a minimum of three rookies and three sophomores for each team.
Dallas drafted Smith with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.