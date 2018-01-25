CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Dallas Mavericks, Dennis Smith Jr. Rising Stars, NBA, NBA All-Star Weekend, Rising Stars Challenge

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. has now guaranteed fans that they’ll see him show off his skills at NBA All-Star Weekend.

gettyimages 882886848 Dennis Smith Jr. Selected To Rising Stars Challenge

DALLAS, TX – NOVEMBER 29: Dennis Smith Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on November 29, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Smith Jr. was selected to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 16.

The North Carolina State product had been rumored to be one of the four players selected to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest on February 17, however, Smith denied that he had been invited to compete.

The Rising Stars Challenge mixes rookies and sophomores among two teams – Team World and Team USA.

NBA assistant coaches are responsible for selecting the players to compete in the Rising Stars event this year. The coaches were required to vote for four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position, in order of preference, for each team. They were also required to vote for a minimum of three rookies and three sophomores for each team.

Dallas drafted Smith with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch