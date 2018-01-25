FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Forney High School soccer players have been arrested on sexual assault charges stemming from hazing incidents.
Two students, both juveniles, were taken into custody on the school’s campus Thursday morning. Another adult student was arrested off-campus, authorities said. Warrants have been issued for two additional juvenile students who remain at-large.
During an investigation into allegations of hazing in the boy’s soccer program, investigators determined that several instances of sexual assault had occurred. After speaking with the students alleged to have been involved, investigators believe the assaults have been occurring for a number of years.
The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the assaults and is looking for additional victims, or anyone with any information, to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Danny Gammon at 973-932-9631. Should you wish to remain anonymous, a tip can be submitted to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or by email at kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.