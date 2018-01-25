CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Amy Okonkwo, Big 12, College Basketball, Horned Frogs, Kansas State, Kianna Ray, NCAA, TCU, Women's Basketball

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Amy Okonkwo scored 22 points, including the clinching layup with eight seconds left, and No. 24 TCU celebrated its first appearance in the Top 25 in seven years with a 68-63 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night.

Kianna Ray had a chance to put the Horned Frogs (14-5, 5-3 Big 12) up by two possessions with 11 seconds left but only made the first of two free throws. She atoned for the miss with a steal and then Okonkwo secured their fifth straight win by getting inside on the inbounds play.

Okonkwo had eight points in the third quarter as TCU broke away from a 34-34 halftime tie to lead 58-47 entering the fourth quarter. The Horned Frogs led by 13 with just under nine minutes to play but Ray’s 3-pointer with four minutes to go was their only basket in a 14-3 K-State run. TCU went 1 for 5 with five turnovers before the clinching plays by Ray and Okonkwo.

Kayla Goth had 17 points and 11 assists for the Wildcats (11-9, 3-6).

