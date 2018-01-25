DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The CEO of the WWE and former owner of the XFL pro football league is planning a ‘major announcement’ later today leading to speculations that he is going to create a new pro football league.
According to WWE.com, McMahon will make a major sports announcement today at 3 p.m. ET, streaming live from the digital platforms of his new enterprise, Alpha Entertainment.
McMahon launched his new company, Alpha Entertainment, to “pursue a number of potential entertainment endeavors” according to reports and as well could bring a potential revamped version of the XFL.
The XFL was conceived as an outdoor football league that would take place during the NFL off-season, and promoted as having fewer rules and encouraging rougher play than other major leagues.
McMahon’s XFL, a joint venture between the World Wrestling Federation and NBC launched in 2001 and lasted only one year.