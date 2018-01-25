CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Tasha Stevens
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo continues through February 3rd at the Will Rogers Coliseum.

Enjoy the cold weather at the Dallas Zoo! It is Penguin Days now through February 28.

Dr. Debbie Liles will present “Unlikely Connections: Texas Cattle, California Gold, and Slavery in Antebellum Texas” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 25, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Dr. A lecturer at the University of North Texas, Dr. Liles is the recipient of the prestigious Liz Carpenter Award for the best book about Texas women’s history.  Call 214-509-4911.  Free.

Zestfest is at the Irving Convention Center in Los Colinas Friday through Sunday. (1/25-28) ZestFest is one of the largest food festivals and competitions at the DFW Metroplex showcasing spicy goods from around the world. Enjoy three days of celebrity cooking demonstrations, food competitions and live entertainment, or participate in the wing or jalapeno eating contests.

There is a Bruce Campbell Double feature at Gas Monkey Live Friday night. (1/26) See Army of Darkness and Evil Dead.

The National Cheerleaders Association High School National Championship is Saturday and Sunday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. (1/27-28)

The Dallas Bridal Show is at Dallas Market Hall Saturday and Sunday. (1/27-28)

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents “Let’s Dance” at Bass Hall Friday night. (1/26) Get ready to get that dancin’ feelin’ as the FWSO performs a range of popular dance styles including waltz, tango, swing, ’50s pop, cha-cha, and “dirty dancing.” A team of seven professional dancers will join the musicians onstage.

The G3 Tour comes to the Toyota Music Center Friday night. (1/26) Joe Satriani, Phil Collin of Def Leppard and John Petrucci of Dream Theater.

You can have a night with Janis Joplin Friday night at the Eisemann Center. (1/26)

There is a Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular Friday night at the Bomb Factory. (1/26)

Who’s Bad is playing the House of Blues Friday night. (1/26)

Dennis DeYoung: The Music of STYX and Night Ranger are playing the Verizon Friday night. (1/26)

