DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new law allows people to donate money to solve what many people call a major problem in Texas.
The next time you’re renewing your driver’s license or registering your vehicle, you can contribute to a program aimed at reducing the backlog of thousands of rape kits in the state that remain untested.
State Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, sponsored legislation that would allow crowdfunding for rape kit testing in Texas.
It’s a reality rape survivors like Lavinia Masters appreciate. Masters said her rape kit was put on the shelf three days after her attack and was ignored for years.
“To find out over 20 something years later, that absolutely nothing was done it was disheartening,” said Masters. “I was bitter. I had become angry.”
Neave said while the state legislature approved $4 million to test rape kits last session, it’s still not enough.
They hope the new program will raise $1 million.