DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported six additional flu-related deaths, bringing the total to 49 this season.
DCHHS says the patients ranged in ages from 48 to 98 and were from Dallas, Irving, DeSoto and Lancaster. The six patients had high-risk health conditions and died from complications related to the flu.
“Staying home when you are sick and practicing good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands helps stop the spread of germs and prevents respiratory illnesses like the flu,” said Ganesh Shivamaiyer, DCHHS interim director. “If you have a high risk condition, remember to keep a safe distance from individuals who have flu like symptoms.”
