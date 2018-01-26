CBS 11A nurse draws a dose of flu vaccine. (credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales […]
Filed Under:Dallas County, dallas county health and human services, Flu, Flu Deaths, Flu Season, Local TV
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported six additional flu-related deaths, bringing the total to 49 this season.

DCHHS says the patients ranged in ages from 48 to 98 and were from Dallas, Irving, DeSoto and Lancaster. The six patients had high-risk health conditions and died from complications related to the flu.

“Staying home when you are sick and practicing good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands helps stop the spread of germs and prevents respiratory illnesses like the flu,” said Ganesh Shivamaiyer, DCHHS interim director.  “If you have a high risk condition, remember to keep a safe distance from individuals who have flu like symptoms.”

There have been 49 deaths related to the flu this season in Dallas County.

