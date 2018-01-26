DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Child Protective Services (CPS) hearing for custody of the biological child of Wesley and Sini Mathews will resume this morning. The two are the adoptive parents of Sherin Mathews — the 3-year-old whose body was found in a culvert last year, not far from the family’s Richardson home.

The hearing centers around the parental custody of the Mathews’ 4-year-old biological daughter, who CPS removed from the family home on the same day Sherin was reported missing — October 7. The little girl was in foster case for about four weeks before the state determined she could live with family members in the Houston-area.

Both Wesley and Sini Mathews remain behind bars accused of crimes against their adopted daughter Sherin. Mr. Mathews is charged with Injury to a Child, while Mrs. Mathews is charged with Child Endangerment.

An arrest affidavit shows the couple took their biological daughter to dinner on October 6, leaving Sherin home alone for more than an hour.

On October 7 Wesley Mathews reported Sherin missing, saying that as punishment for not drinking her milk he sent the little girl outside at 3 a.m. to stand by a tree about 100 feet outside their backyard.

It wasn’t until two weeks later, on October 22, when the little girls body was found. After that discovery Wesley Mathews changed his story, claiming he “physically assisted the 3-year-old girl in drinking the milk” and that the toddler choked and after coughing for a while her breathing slowed.

Mr. Mathews said when he could no longer feel Sherin’s pulse he “believed she had died” and removed the little girl from the house.

Last November, during a CPS hearing for the Mathews’ biological child, a doctor testified Sherin Mathews showed signs of abuse including broken bones in various stages of healing. During a subsequent hearing a judge ruled the couple could have no contact with their biological daughter.

It was just after New Year’s Day when the Dallas County Medical Examiner listed Sherin’s official cause of death a result of “homicidal violence”.

The CPS custody hearing today, where the Mathews are expected to surrender their parental rights or have them terminated, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.