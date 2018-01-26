CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:child custody, Custody Hearing, Local TV, Missing Child, Missing Girl, missing toddler, Murder, Richardson, Richardson Police Department, Sherin Mathews, Sini Mathews, Wesley Mathews

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Child Protective Services (CPS) hearing for custody of the biological child of Wesley and Sini Mathews will resume this morning. The two are the adoptive parents of Sherin Mathews — the 3-year-old whose body was found in a culvert last year, not far from the family’s Richardson home.

The hearing centers around the parental custody of the Mathews’ 4-year-old biological daughter, who CPS removed from the family home on the same day Sherin was reported missing — October 7. The little girl was in foster case for about four weeks before the state determined she could live with family members in the Houston-area.

78109a99ad1b428f969e1b6957e1614a Adoptive Parents Of Richardson Toddler Found Dead Back In Court

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Both Wesley and Sini Mathews remain behind bars accused of crimes against their adopted daughter Sherin. Mr. Mathews is charged with Injury to a Child, while Mrs. Mathews is charged with Child Endangerment.

An arrest affidavit shows the couple took their biological daughter to dinner on October 6, leaving Sherin home alone for more than an hour.

On October 7 Wesley Mathews reported Sherin missing, saying that as punishment for not drinking her milk he sent the little girl outside at 3 a.m. to stand by a tree about 100 feet outside their backyard.

It wasn’t until two weeks later, on October 22, when the little girls body was found. After that discovery Wesley Mathews changed his story, claiming he “physically assisted the 3-year-old girl in drinking the milk” and that the toddler choked and after coughing for a while her breathing slowed.

wesley mathews 1 Adoptive Parents Of Richardson Toddler Found Dead Back In Court

Wesley Mathews, the adoptive father of missing toddler Sherin Mathews, arrives at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center for a hearing with Child Protective Services. (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Mr. Mathews said when he could no longer feel Sherin’s pulse he “believed she had died” and removed the little girl from the house.

Last November, during a CPS hearing for the Mathews’ biological child, a doctor testified Sherin Mathews showed signs of abuse including broken bones in various stages of healing. During a subsequent hearing a judge ruled the couple could have no contact with their biological daughter.

It was just after New Year’s Day when the Dallas County Medical Examiner listed Sherin’s official cause of death a result of “homicidal violence”.

The CPS custody hearing today, where the Mathews are expected to surrender their parental rights or have them terminated, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch