NEW BRAUNFELS (CBSDFW.COM) – Diehard fans of late country legend Merle Haggard now have a chance to bid on his tour bus.
Complete with a “HAGGARD” license plate, Burley Auction Gallery in New Braunfels is offering the tour bus used by the country singer, who died in 2016 in California. He was 79.
The Austin American-Statesman reports the 2008 Motor Coach Industries bus features a Santa Fe Super Chief insignia, a master bedroom, four bunks, a lounge area and a vintage train horn.
Haggard’s hits included “Okie From Muskogee” and “Sing Me Back Home.” He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1994, the same year he won a Grammy for best male country vocal performance in “That’s the Way Love Goes.”
The auction is Feb. 10.