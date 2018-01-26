NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fueling up ended up causing cars to break down in North Richland Hills. Drivers complained water was in the gas they bought at the KSA Food Mart on Rufe Snow Drive
The Texas Department of Agriculture said it sent an inspector to the station Thursday. The station voluntarily stopped selling gas before the inspector arrived.
Debra Lightfoot said after filling her Toyota Rav 4 Monday, it started sputtering less than a half mile away from the station.
“And then when I turned left into my subdivision, it’s a little incline and I had to really push it to get it to go up the hill,” she said.
The car wouldn’t start the next morning. After towing it to a Toyota dealership, technicians wrote on the service receipt that they found bad gas in the tank. They showed her a picture of a water bottle of what they drained from the car that appeared to show water, with gas floating on top.
The repair bill was more than $670.
An employee at the station Friday said as many as five people had complained. He said the complaints started after a 6,000 gallon fuel delivery.
An agriculture department spokesman could not say if the same fuel may have also been delivered to other stations in the area.