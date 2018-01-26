PLANT CITY, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — When doctors told a dying Florida teen there’s nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list. Now there’s one last item: marrying his high school sweetheart.
On Sunday, Dustin Snyder plans to marry Sierra Siverio in Plant City, about 25 miles east of Tampa. According to CBS television affiliate WTSP, the community is coming together to make sure the wedding happens, donating everything from the rings to the wedding gown and venue.
The teens met in middle school, but lost touch before reuniting in high school. Synder has battled a rare form of cancer called synovial sarcoma much of that time.
As of Thursday evening a Hospice organization was still working to get the flowers and bridesmaids dresses. The family is also looking for a videographer.
For now, the teens are cherishing every minute together.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)