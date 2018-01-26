CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Andrea Lucia

FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) – Going to court over a traffic ticket can seem like a punishment in itself.
Farmers Branch, though, is trying a new approach, allowing drivers to argue their cases without ever having to step foot in a courtroom.

“This is opening up a lot of doors for those people that simply can’t get off work or don’t have childcare,” said court administrator Kevin Barrett.

Barrett spent years looking for a way to modernize municipal court.

Now just weeks after the city quietly launched a new online case review system, dozens of cases were already handled entirely online.

“And we’re about to ramp that up,” said Barrett.

The system allows users can enter their plea, upload evidence, and communicate directly with a prosecutor or judge, who can write back offering a deal or a sentence.

“Do it on a phone, tablet, anything that has web access,” said Barrett.

Cases that used to take 2 to 3 weeks to resolve can now take 2 to 3 days.

If you don’t like the offer you get online, you can still try your chances in open court.

“You don’t have to accept anything. You can always reject it at the end,” said Barrett.

In almost half the cases scheduled before a judge in Farmer’s Branch, though, defendants fail to show. Making the justice system a little more accommodating, Barrett says, may finally help clear the backlog.

“We have tons and tons of outstanding cases, and we just want people to resolve their cases,” said Barrett.

Click here to check if you have any outstanding cases in Farmer’s Branch.

For answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the case review system, click here.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch