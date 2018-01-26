DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more people have died from the flu in Denton, bringing the total in that county to five this flu season. Dozens of others have died across North Texas, most of whom had pre-existing, high-risk health conditions.

And more schools have shut down to deep clean the facilities as their number of flu cases rises. That includes St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, which will reopen Tuesday, and Bishop Lynch High School, which was closed Thursday and Friday but gave online assignments.

They’re hoping to stop the spread of the virus by giving students some distance from school – and each other – for a few days.

Extracurricular activities at the schools are cancelled through Monday, but weekend masses at St. Thomas Aquinas will go on as usual. The superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Dioceses of Dallas says about 10 percent of students, or 80 to 100 students per school, were absent this week.

While they continue to disinfect the schools with the doors closed, they hope students will stay out of other places where they could infect the community.

“One of the things we look at when a high school closes is that those students then go try to have lunch with their brothers and sisters at some of the schools that stay open, and that’s another good way to spread it,” says superintendent Dr. Matt Vereecke. “We’re hoping that they stay home. We’re hoping that they get better and work on those pieces.”