Filed Under:A.J. Lawson, College Basketball, denton, Florida Atlantic, Mean Green, NCAA, University Of North Texas, UNT, Zachary Simmons

DENTON (AP) — A.J. Lawson and Zachary Simmons combined to score 22 of their 28 points in the second half and North Texas held on for a 59-53 win over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night.

Lawson had 18 points, 14 after halftime, and Simmons finished with 10 points and a career-high tying eight rebounds. Ryan Woolridge added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for North Texas (11-10, 4-4 Conference USA).

FAU’s Anthony Adger hit back-to-back jumpers to make it 43-all with seven minutes to play, but Simmons threw down a dunk, Lawson added a layup and a 3-pointer, and the Mean Green led by five about two minutes later. Ronald Delph’s layup pulled the Owls within two with 2½ minutes left, but Roosevelt Smart made 4 of 4 free throws-his only points in the game-and Simmons added a dunk as UNT scored six of the last eight points.

Delph had 21 points and 10 rebounds, his second consecutive double-double, and Adger scored 14 for FAU (9-11, 3-5). The Owls missed six of their final seven field-goal attempts and shot just nine percent (1 of 11) from 3-point range.

