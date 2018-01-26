CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:Citizenship, DACA, Dreamers, john cornyn, Local TV, North Texas, President Donald Trump, Republicans, Ted Cruz, Texans for Conservative Principles PAC, Texas Women for Trump Coalition

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Standing in front of an artist’s portrait of President Donald Trump, Gina O’Briant backed the new framework on immigration reform and border security laid out by the White House. “I certainly do support it,” she said.

Under the framework, President Trump would grant a path to citizenship over a period of 10 to 12 years for 1.8 million people who were brought here illegally by their parents when they were children.

That number reportedly includes the nearly 700,000 people who signed up for President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA, and an extra one million people who would be eligible for the program but didn’t register for it.

In return, the President wants $25 billion for a border wall, to limit chain migration to only spouses and minor children and end lottery visas.

O’Briant, President of the Texas Women for Trump Coalition said, “I think it’s the humane thing to do. These children that came over here, they didn’t know they were breaking any laws. Not building a wall is not an option. We’re either a country or we’re not.”

But as it stands now, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he can’t go along with the President’s plan, telling reporters in Washington Thursday, “A pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients is substantially to the left of President Obama, as DACA itself did not have a pathway to citizenship. I think it would be a profound mistake.”

David Carruth, who chairs the Texans for Conservative Principles PAC, agreed with Sen. Cruz and said the President’s proposal is a non-starter. “To me it is, because I don’t think you ought to be offering citizenship to people who have come here illegally under any circumstances,” he said.

But Carruth said he doesn’t want to deport the DACA recipients. “It’s fine for them to stay here and fine for them to work and be renewed for a work permit, potentially for the rest of their lives,” he said.

In an interview with San Antonio radio station KTSA Friday morning, Sen. John Cornyn said, “We’re still trying to digest it and understand it but I think the President’s really taken a big step forward here.”

Negotiators are hoping to strike a deal in the next few weeks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch