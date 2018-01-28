DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A search for a stolen vehicle led to Dallas police discovering a cockfight in progress Sunday, the SPCA of Texas says.
After police raided the cockfight, the SPCA of Texas was called and took custody of 48 fighting roosters from an abandoned property in Balch Springs. The roosters were transported to an undisclosed location after evidence was collected
One person was arrested and charged with possessing cockfighting paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Another person was issued a citation for attending a cockfight. The other attendees had fled the scene.
The SPCA of Texas says in addition to finding the 48 roosters, three severely injured birds had to be euthanized at the scene and two deceased birds were also found at the property.
According to the SPCA of Texas, since the birds were found on abandoned property, if no one claims the birds within three to seven business days, custody will go to the SPCA of Texas.