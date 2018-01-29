CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Jason Allen
Filed Under:7 on 7 football, AED, cpr, Danny Jones Middle School, Jeffrey Cotton, Local TV, mansfield, Student Collapses

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBS11) – While football players conditioned outside Monday, and basketball players ran drills inside, Jeffrey Cotton could only sit and watch. But after the way he left Danny Jones Middle School in Mansfield just 10 days ago, he was glad to be back there at all.

screen shot 2018 01 29 at 7 01 40 pm Coaches, Teammates Save 8th Grader Who Collapsed On Football Field

Jeffrey Cotton (CBS11)

“He was more on his stomach, kinda more curled up,” said football coach David Sawyer. “His arms were more seized up a little bit, so it was definitely different.”

Sawyer described what his star running back looked like January 19, during a relaxed, Friday workout on the field.

The boys were playing 7 on 7 football. Kids thought Cotton had just slipped when he went to the ground. But he wasn’t breathing, his heart wasn’t beating and the training students and coaches do every season, kicked in.

“I was on the phone with 911, Coach Varcardipone is who ran inside,” Sawyer said. “Coach King was at basketball practice, so he grabbed the AED that was in there, raced out to the field and we went from there.”

While coached performed CPR and used the school defibrillator to try to restart Cotton’s heart, students opened gates to direct in paramedics. When they arrived, the 13-year-old had a pulse.

“I was surprised that happened to me, that my heart just stopped like that,” Cotton said at school Monday.

He knew he had an enlarged heart, but it never gave him a problem until that day. Doctors implanted a defibrillator in his chest, and whenever he’s at school, he’s knows he has an entire team behind him.

“I was grateful that they helped save my life,” he said.

Cotton can’t do much running for six weeks, so track is out and no more contact sports. He’s thinking golf might be his next sport.

