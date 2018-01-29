LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW) – A domestic violence incident in Little Elm left a husband dead and his wife injured on Sunday.
Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 8:20 p.m. at the Lux-3-Eighty Apartments at 26493 E University Drive.
Officers found a man suffering from serious wounds and he was transported to Medical City Denton where he died from his injuries.
The woman was transported to Denton Presbyterian Hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death.
Officials say no arrests have been made at this time and the incident is under investigation.