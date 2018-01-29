BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – Some local musicians hope the power of music will help a North Texas family in their darkest hour.

Many people in Burleson loved Lori Quan — a mother, devout church member and friend — and her 7-year-old daughter.

“Her smile… her laughter… oh her personality. She was so beautiful,” recalled family friend Jasleen Bal. “She never said anything negative. For such a beautiful person to go it’s very hard for us to reconcile.”

The mother and daughter died in an accident on their way to church on January 7. Lori’s husband, Keith, and their 3-year-old daughter, Claire, survived. But it’s been nearly three weeks since the accident and Keith is still not home.

Keith’s father, Gary Quan, said there have been some bright points in his son’s recovery. “Claire finally met Keith at the hospital (since the crash) and Keith had a lot of smiles.”

Local musician Brittany Oviedo, who has never even met the Quan family, threw a benefit concert for them with all of the money going to medical expenses.

Oviedo said she just felt called to help. “He was on his wife’s policy from my understanding… from when I talked to the family. Whenever his wife passed away they said they were going to have to cancel his insurance. So everything that we make today is going to go to Keith, and to pay for his medical bills or to pay for anything that they need.”

The Quan family’s Honda minivan was stopped waiting to make a left turn into Cana Baptist Church, when a Ford F-150 pickup did not see the minivan and hit it from behind. According to family, Keith’s injuries include broken bones, collapsed lungs and a lacerated liver.

“When I heard the insurance was running out, I said ‘let’s kick it into high gear,’” Oviedo said. So, she and her fellow artists in the area used music to help a family heal from an unimaginable loss.

Sunday’s fundraising effort raised more than $6,000. Family members say Keith is in rehab but is still suffering from brain trauma so they don’t know when he’ll be able to come home.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help the family with medical costs.