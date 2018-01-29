CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:benefit, Burleson, church parking lot, Deadly Crash, Fundraiser, Hannah Quan, johnson county, Keith Quan, Local TV, Lori Quan, Quan family

BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – Some local musicians hope the power of music will help a North Texas family in their darkest hour.

Many people in Burleson loved Lori Quan — a mother, devout church member and friend — and her 7-year-old daughter.

“Her smile… her laughter… oh her personality. She was so beautiful,” recalled family friend Jasleen Bal. “She never said anything negative. For such a beautiful person to go it’s very hard for us to reconcile.”

screen shot 2018 01 17 at 7 27 46 pm Music Filled Fundraiser For Family Of Mother & Daughter Killed In Crash

Quan family (Courtesy: Quan family)

The mother and daughter died in an accident on their way to church on January 7. Lori’s husband, Keith, and their 3-year-old daughter, Claire, survived. But it’s been nearly three weeks since the accident and Keith is still not home.

Keith’s father, Gary Quan, said there have been some bright points in his son’s recovery. “Claire finally met Keith at the hospital (since the crash) and Keith had a lot of smiles.”

Local musician Brittany Oviedo, who has never even met the Quan family, threw a benefit concert for them with all of the money going to medical expenses.

Oviedo said she just felt called to help. “He was on his wife’s policy from my understanding… from when I talked to the family. Whenever his wife passed away they said they were going to have to cancel his insurance. So everything that we make today is going to go to Keith, and to pay for his medical bills or to pay for anything that they need.”

The Quan family’s Honda minivan was stopped waiting to make a left turn into Cana Baptist Church, when a Ford F-150 pickup did not see the minivan and hit it from behind. According to family, Keith’s injuries include broken bones, collapsed lungs and a lacerated liver.

“When I heard the insurance was running out, I said ‘let’s kick it into high gear,’” Oviedo said. So, she and her fellow artists in the area used music to help a family heal from an unimaginable loss.

Sunday’s fundraising effort raised more than $6,000. Family members say Keith is in rehab but is still suffering from brain trauma so they don’t know when he’ll be able to come home.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help the family with medical costs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch