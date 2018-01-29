*High Yesterday: 67; Precip: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 0.85”; Deficit: 1.04”*
- Dry cold front this morning. Wind picks up.
- High grass fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Wed. EARLY morning TOTAL lunar eclipse.
- Second DRY cold front arrives Thursday.
- No big rain chances this week.
- Third front arrives Sunday.
- Normal High: 58; Normal Low: 36
Today: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Dry cold front. High: Low 50s. Wind: North 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Fair skies and chilly. Widespread freeze. Low: 25-30 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and a bit warmer. High grass fire danger. High: Low 60s. Wind: South 15-25 mph.
Wed.: Pre-sunrise TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE…Mostly sunny, windy and dry. Even warmer! Another fire weather day! High: Low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. High: Near 60. Colder towards late afternoon.
Friday: Sunny and cool. High: Mid 50s
Saturday: More of the same. Sunny and seasonable. High: Low 60s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds and colder. Cold front. High: Near 50.
Lunar Eclipse info: https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/usa/dallas