AUSTIN, (AP) – Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke has again outraised U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz but still trails the heavily favored, Republican incumbent in the money race for November’s Senate election in Texas.
O’Rourke announced raising $2.4 million in 2017’s final three months, compared to the $1.9 million Cruz’s camp says it took in over the same period.
O’Rourke also outraised Cruz during the second quarter of 2017, though Cruz collected more in last’s year’s third quarter. Cruz also now reports a campaign war chest worth $7.3 million compared to O’Rourke’s $4.6 million.
A third-term House member from El Paso, O’Rourke has shunned outside political money and once played guitar in a punk band. He’s trying to woo Democrats and Republicans disenchanted with Cruz.
A Democrat hasn’t won statewide office in Texas since 1994.
