COSTA MESA, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials say a small plane made a nighttime emergency landing on a freeway south of Los Angeles.
The Costa Mesa Fire Department tweeted Sunday night that the plane landed safely, its occupants got out and that no injuries were reported.
CBS Los Angeles reported that 25-year-old pilot Izzy Slod was at the controls of the Beech G33 plane on the way to land at John Wayne Airport when he had engine trouble.
Slod and his passenger talked to KCAL9 about the miraculous landing — he hit nothing and even went under a highway overpass while taxiing.
The plane landed near a freeway exit and was seen in images with emergency workers surrounding it.
Officials at John Wayne Airport said the plane lost an engine over the ocean and was able to make it over Newport Beach before having to ditch on the road.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)