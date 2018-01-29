WINTERSVILLE, OHIO (CBSDFW.COM) – The high number of flu deaths this winter have led some companies to take office sanitation to another level.
A southeastern Ohio company touts a new machine — the “Clorox 360” — to sanitize offices and classrooms with bleach.
The electrostatic sprayer eliminates spraying and wiping down surfaces. Instead, a bleach mist solution penetrates 360 degrees around an infected area – killing any bacteria or virus from MRSA to influenza… to the common cold.
“What we’re offering is a way to be the first line of defense for school systems to help prevent this from furthering and becoming a health hazard to the community,” explained a representative of the company. “With this, we’re able to spray down each classroom, gymnasium and offices and eliminate viruses and bacteria in five minutes or less.”
With no down time, the cleaning machine means a school can be sprayed in the morning, with students arriving soon after.
Studies suggest students lose an average of 164-million school days due to illnesses.