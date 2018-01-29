DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A proposed high-speed rail between Dallas and Houston will take a big step forward Monday evening.
Representatives from the so-called “bullet train” are holding a series of public meetings. Among other issues, they hope to get opinions on just how the proposed high-speed rail would affect the environment.
Some living in North Texas say the idea of a bullet train is an interesting one and could cut down on traffic as well as bring new advances to the world of high-speed travel.
Others living along the proposed route are less enthusiastic, worrying their land would be taken and handed over to developers.
One public meeting is at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas. Another is at Corsicana Middle School. Both of those meetings start at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.