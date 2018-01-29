DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in the small city of Ovilla rescued a woman who says she was drugged, kidnapped, held against her will and forced to clean by her captors.
It happened in the 900 block of Red Oak Creek Road. Charlotte Demars and Jean-Claude Demars allegedly handcuffed the woman and shackled her to a bed in their home, then forced her to clean it.
Officers provided medical treatment for the woman and arrested the couple.
The investigation into the kidnapping and human trafficking offense is ongoing.