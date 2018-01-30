CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Airport Security, former Governor. Haley Barbour, gun at airport, loaded gun, Local TV

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour says he will pay a fine after being arrested with a loaded handgun in his briefcase as he went through an airport security checkpoint.

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 18: Former Gov. Haley Barbour (R-MS) speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Barbour — Republican National Committee chairman in the mid-1990s and governor from 2004-12 — tells The Associated Press on Wednesday he was trying to board a flight Jan. 2 from Jackson to Washington.

He said he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says a TSA officer at a checkpoint X-ray machine spotted a .38 caliber revolver, loaded with five bullets, in a carry-on bag.

TSA contacted airport police, who arrested the former governor.

  1. Allen Gunn says:
    January 30, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    why wasn’t he hauled off and questioned for days like any regular person-he’s white and this country has one helluva lot of white killers-oh thats right he’s white

