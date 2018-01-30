CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
WATCH: President Trump Delivers His First State Of The Union Address
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:dallas police, dallas police officer, DWI crash, live-saving, Local TV, Nate Brinkley, squad car

DALLAS (CBS11) – A North Texas dad is grateful to the Dallas Police Department after he says an officer’s squad car saved his life during a DWI crash.

Nate Brinkley is giving thanks to an officer who was at the right place at the right time.

“All I know is I’m so grateful [the officer] was there because we would’ve taken the impact, and my 14-month-old is safe because the officer took the impact. A lot of serendipity there,” said Brinkley.

Last Friday, just before 8:30 p.m., Brinkley was driving through the intersection of Lovers Lane and Skillman Street.

He noticed a Dallas police car next to him and then he says he “heard the roaring of an engine.”

screen shot 2018 01 30 at 5 57 39 pm Dallas Officer Saved A Father And Daughter From Crash

DPD car damaged in crash

Police say a suspected drunk driver ran the red light. The aftermath of the collision shows Brinkley’s car slightly damaged and the officer’s car in pieces.

The squad car was t-boned and clipped Brinkley’s SUV.

“It was pretty surreal. You see all this damage, but I didn’t really feel anything,” said Brinkley.

He didn’t want to show his daughter, but he says the accident is a parent’s worst nightmare.

“I’m pretty angry that people make the decision to drink and drive. You never know if you get in an accident, who’re you’re going to hit. Is it a child?” said Brinkley.

The Dallas Police Department has not released the officer’s name, but says they were taken to the hospital with a minor injury. Brinkley is hoping to meet his guardian angel soon.

“I’d like to say thank you in person. And let [them] meet my daughter,” said Brinkley.

Police say the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

