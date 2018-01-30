UPDATE (11:45 a.m.) – Michael Young has been located and has returned home safely.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police need help finding a man that’s been missing since Monday night.
Authorities say 24-year-old Michael Young was last seen around 7:45 p.m. at 11000 Woodmeadow Parkway. He was wearing a green jacket and black pants.
Young is described as being 5-foot-7, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Officials say Young was upset and should be considered a danger to himself or others.
If you see this person please contact 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.