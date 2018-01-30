CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:charity, DFW Restaurant Week, Lena Pope Home, Metroplex Cadillac Dealers, North Texas Food Bank, Star Restaurants

The delicious results are in for last summer’s big 20th Anniversary DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers.

The August 2017 campaign raised nearly $796,000 for its charity partners the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope. This represents DFW Restaurant Week’s top annual fundraising to date, thanks to the diners, restaurants and sponsors who enjoyed 20+ days of dining out and doing good for the community, with 20 percent of the cost of each meal going to charity.

The campaign is gratefully recognizing top restaurants for their exemplary fundraising and participation with the announcement of its 20th Anniversary DFW Restaurant Week Star Restaurant Awards.

DFW Restaurant Week 20th Anniversary Star Restaurants *Star Restaurants shown in order of largest charitable donations in 2017:

Dallas Area – Supporting NTFB

  1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – $46,220 donation
  2. Al Biernat’s
  3. III Forks
  4. Capital Grille – Plano
  5. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House
  6. Abacus Restaurant
  7. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
  8. Capital Grille – Dallas
  9. Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
  10. Del Frisco’s Steakhouse – Plano
  11. Del Frisco’s Grille – Plano
  12. Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck
  13. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Frisco
  14. Table 13
  15. Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House
  16. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Dallas
  17. Nick & Sam’s Steak House
  18. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse – Uptown
  19. Del Frisco’s Grille – Uptown
  20. Seasons 52 – Plano

Tarrant County – Supporting Lena Pope

  1. The Capital Grille – Fort Worth – $30,352 donation
  2. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House
  3. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
  4. Del Frisco’s Grille – Southlake
  5. Del Frisco’s Grille – Fort Worth
  6. Texas de Brazil
  7. Waters
  8. Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine
  9. Ruth’s Chris Steak House
  10. Mac’s on Main

Bigger Portion Award : Top three restaurants with the greatest percentage increase in charitable contributions from 2016 to 2017:

Dallas Area – Supporting NTFB

  1. Texas de Brazil
  2. Roy’s
  3. Bistro 31

Tarrant County – Supporting Lena Pope

  1. Mercury Chophouse
  2. Texas de Brazil
  3. Del Frisco’s Grille – Southlake

Newbie of the Year Award: First-time participating restaurants recognized for demonstrating extraordinary enthusiasm and support

Dallas Area – Supporting NTFB – Niwa Japan BBQ

Tarrant County Supporting Lena Pope – Winewood Grille – Grapevine

20th Anniversary DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers

A highly anticipated annual charitable campaign, DFW Restaurant Week is known as summer’s hottest North Texas dining event. Each August, diners enjoy delicious prix fixe dinners and lunches at 140 participating restaurants, with 20 percent of each meal going to the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas area or Lena Pope in Tarrant County. DFW Restaurant Week celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017, boasting millions donated to its local charity partners.

DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers is a Entercom Communications event. The 20th anniversary campaign is proudly sponsored by Texas Beef Council, Calloway’s Nursery, OpenTable, FreshPoint, 214 Interactive, and Downtown Dallas Inc. For the full dish on DFW Restaurant Week, please visit dfwrestaurantweek.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

