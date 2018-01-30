The delicious results are in for last summer’s big 20th Anniversary DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers.
The August 2017 campaign raised nearly $796,000 for its charity partners the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope. This represents DFW Restaurant Week’s top annual fundraising to date, thanks to the diners, restaurants and sponsors who enjoyed 20+ days of dining out and doing good for the community, with 20 percent of the cost of each meal going to charity.
The campaign is gratefully recognizing top restaurants for their exemplary fundraising and participation with the announcement of its 20th Anniversary DFW Restaurant Week Star Restaurant Awards.
DFW Restaurant Week 20th Anniversary Star Restaurants *Star Restaurants shown in order of largest charitable donations in 2017:
Dallas Area – Supporting NTFB
- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – $46,220 donation
- Al Biernat’s
- III Forks
- Capital Grille – Plano
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House
- Abacus Restaurant
- Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
- Capital Grille – Dallas
- Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
- Del Frisco’s Steakhouse – Plano
- Del Frisco’s Grille – Plano
- Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Frisco
- Table 13
- Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Dallas
- Nick & Sam’s Steak House
- Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse – Uptown
- Del Frisco’s Grille – Uptown
- Seasons 52 – Plano
Tarrant County – Supporting Lena Pope
- The Capital Grille – Fort Worth – $30,352 donation
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House
- Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
- Del Frisco’s Grille – Southlake
- Del Frisco’s Grille – Fort Worth
- Texas de Brazil
- Waters
- Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Mac’s on Main
Bigger Portion Award : Top three restaurants with the greatest percentage increase in charitable contributions from 2016 to 2017:
Dallas Area – Supporting NTFB
- Texas de Brazil
- Roy’s
- Bistro 31
Tarrant County – Supporting Lena Pope
- Mercury Chophouse
- Texas de Brazil
- Del Frisco’s Grille – Southlake
Newbie of the Year Award: First-time participating restaurants recognized for demonstrating extraordinary enthusiasm and support
Dallas Area – Supporting NTFB – Niwa Japan BBQ
Tarrant County – Supporting Lena Pope – Winewood Grille – Grapevine
