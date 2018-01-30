CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:Dallas, Local TV News, Police, Senior Corporal Darian Loera

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Police corporal on leave while recovering from an accidental shooting jumped back into action Saturday to help save a man suffering a heart attack.

Senior Corporal Darian Loera was attending the Bishop’s Awards Mass at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin Guadalupe in downtown Dallas, where his parents were being honored.

The diocese confirmed Ron Heflin, a photographer hired to take pictures of those receiving awards, collapsed in the reception area.

“People around him were trying to wake him up,” said Cpl Loera. “My first thought was CPR and I started chest compressions.”

He was joined by a registered nurse, Magali Reynoso.

“As soon as I told myself I really a defibrillator, someone was handing her a defibrillator and she’s pulling it out and getting it going,” he said.

c4c9bcd921994f2dbd5663a88ede2dd5 DPD SWAT Officer Helps Save Mans Life At Church

Senior Corporal Darian Loera was attending the Bishop’s Awards Mass at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin Guadalupe in downtown Dallas, where his parents were being honored.

Last November, Loera was the one whose life hung in the balance.

A bandage on his lower left leg covers the gunshot wound he suffered searching an apartment as part of the Dallas Police SWAT team.

“With the gear I had on, I got wedged between the door frame and the door,” he recalled. “The rifle that was slung in front of me over my vest discharged three times.”

Fellow officers used a tourniquet to stop the heavy bleeding.

“They talked to me, kept me alive and kept me alert,” said Loera.

He survived, and so did Heflin.

“Ron and his entire family are extremely grateful,” said Annette Taylor-Gonzales, a diocese spokesperson who was working with Heflin and called 911. “They know that they had angels in that cathedral that day and they know that they’re responsible for him being here.”

Loera is grateful, too, that this time he was the one able to help.

“I imagined myself in those apartments. I didn’t want to die that day either. So I can appreciate he felt that way,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch