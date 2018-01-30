CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Lunar eclipse, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Texas, Winter

High Yesterday: 57; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 0.85”; Deficit: 1.12”*

  • Grass fire danger today and tomorrow.
  • Today: Red Flag Warning west of Hwy 281; Fire Weather Watch most of north Texas.
  • Tomorrow: Red Flag Warnings for most of north Texas. Highs in the 70s.
  • Wind gusts: (South) 25mph today; 35mph tomorrow.
  • Total ‘Lunar Eclipse’ Pre-Sunrise Tomorrow
  • MUCH colder by Sunday.
  • Normal High: 58; Normal Low: 36

Today: Sunny, windy and seasonable. Grass fire danger. High: Near 60. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Fair skies. Not as cool. Low: 39-45. Wind: South 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE (West). Begins: 5:48am; Totality: 6:51am; Moonset: 7:24am; Sunrise 7:23am. Sunny, windy and a bit warmer. High grass fire danger!! High: Low to mid 70s. Wind: South 15-25 G35 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. High: Low to mid 60s. Wind: Shifting north 25-25 G30 mph

Friday: Sunny and cool. High: Low to mid 50s

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: Low 60s.

Sunday and Monday: Colder and dry (for now). Highs: 40s

Great link for Wednesday morning Lunar Eclipse:

