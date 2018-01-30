High Yesterday: 57; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 0.85”; Deficit: 1.12”*
- Grass fire danger today and tomorrow.
- Today: Red Flag Warning west of Hwy 281; Fire Weather Watch most of north Texas.
- Tomorrow: Red Flag Warnings for most of north Texas. Highs in the 70s.
- Wind gusts: (South) 25mph today; 35mph tomorrow.
- Total ‘Lunar Eclipse’ Pre-Sunrise Tomorrow
- MUCH colder by Sunday.
- Normal High: 58; Normal Low: 36
Today: Sunny, windy and seasonable. Grass fire danger. High: Near 60. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Fair skies. Not as cool. Low: 39-45. Wind: South 10-20 mph
Tomorrow: TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE (West). Begins: 5:48am; Totality: 6:51am; Moonset: 7:24am; Sunrise 7:23am. Sunny, windy and a bit warmer. High grass fire danger!! High: Low to mid 70s. Wind: South 15-25 G35 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. High: Low to mid 60s. Wind: Shifting north 25-25 G30 mph
Friday: Sunny and cool. High: Low to mid 50s
Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: Low 60s.
Sunday and Monday: Colder and dry (for now). Highs: 40s