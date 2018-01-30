(1080 KRLD) – Friends of an Irving man, who was trapped after a sand dune caved-in, said he has died.
Police said Lee Coggin was digging a tunnel in the sand on the beach in Saint Augustine, Florida When the sand caved in.
Coggin had a heart attack while buried. Friends said he suffered from swelling in the brain and was in a medically induced coma afterward before passing away.
“He’s got a beautiful wife, three great kids… just a phenomenal guy. The world is definitely at a loss without him,” said longtime friend Joe Long.
Police said he was digging in an area marked “Do Not Enter”.
