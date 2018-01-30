CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — Pizza for breakfast may sound like a meal you’d only have after a long night of drinking, but one nutritionist says a hot, cheesy slice in the morning is actually healthier than your normal bowl of cereal.

Speaking to The Daily Meal, nutritionist Chelsey Amer explained that many cereals lack the protein and healthy fats your body needs as fuel for the day ahead. “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Amer said. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

The New York-based healthy food blogger added that most commercial-brand cereals are packed with sugar instead of something else nutritious, which will lead to a sugar crash later in the day. While Amer admits pizza is not the perfect breakfast option, the typical slice will deliver a strong balance of protein, carbs, fats, and possibly vegetables if you opted for some healthy toppings.

Dietitian Keri Gans argues that cereal is still a good breakfast option, with a little help. “You could top your cereal with berries, which are rich in vitamins,” Gans told the New York Post. “If you choose the right cereal that’s packed with fiber, it may help lower cholesterol and control blood sugar.” In pizza’s defense however, there aren’t many cereals that have the mushrooms and peppers already baked into the gooey perfection of a fresh slice.

