DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a 26-year-old woman last seen in the 1600 block of Deep Ellum at 1 p.m. today.
Brianna Lynn is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’11” tall and weighs about 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket with black pants. Lynn is a danger to herself and may be in need of assistance, according to police.
If anyone knows the location of Lynn, they are asked to please call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214.671.4268.