WEST POINT, NE (CBSDFW.COM) – A Nebraskan Special Olympian had quite the surprise at his high school Monday evening when a Harlem Globetrotter traveled to his school for a visit.
West Point High School senior, James Meiergerd, a special olympian, sank a backward half-court shot at halftime of West Point’s game against Wisney-Pilger earlier this month. The shot was captured online and had more than 55,000 views on Instagram.
Meiergerd’s mom shared the video with the Harlem Globetrotters, who sent one of the player’s to the school on Monday for a surprise visit.
The Globetrotters also invited Meiergerd to come as their guest to a game in Omaha in April.