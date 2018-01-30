CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) – A 64-year-old Dallas man on death row for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend while he was out on parole for killing his estranged wife has been executed in Texas.

William Rayford became the nation’s second inmate put to death this year, both in Texas.

rayford Texas Executes Man For Ex Girlfriends Killing

William Rayford (credit: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Rayford received lethal injection Tuesday evening for beating, stabbing and strangling 44-year-old Carol Lynn Thomas Hall.

Her body was found inside a drainage pipe behind her South Dallas home. Hall’s 11-year-old son also was stabbed in the attack but survived. He testified against Rayford.

The punishment was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court refused last-day appeals.

Rayford was convicted in 1986 of fatally stabbing his estranged wife. He received 23 years in prison for murder but was paroled after eight years.

