ARLINGTON (KRLD) – A catnapper is on the loose in Arlington, after stealing a 6-month-old kitten named Gayle out of a pet store.
The incident happened in the area of 4000 W Green Oaks Boulevard.
Arlington police say the man went into the store and talked to an employee about adopting a kitten. When the employee walked away, the man forced open a cage and took Gayle.
“He hid her under his coat very quickly,” says officer Steven Bartolotta. “She probably didn’t even have time to cry for help. Even if she did, nobody heard.”
Police are hoping someone will recognize the man or Gayle. You can call 817-459-6091 with any information.
