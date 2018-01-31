CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Ash Crescent, Fort Worth, Local TV, Mayor Betsy Price, Neighborhood

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – City leaders in Fort Worth voted Tuesday night to allocate $2.7 million for rehabbing a challenged neighborhood.

The Ash Crescent neighborhood in the Southeast part of the city has long been neglected and falling into disrepair according to both residents of the area and city leaders.

screen shot 2018 01 31 at 6 23 13 pm Fort Worth Leaders Fund $2.7M Plan To Revitalize Neglected Neighborhood

Ash Crescent neighborhood in Fort Worth (CBS11)

At a community meeting on Wednesday morning, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price spoke to residents who gathered at a local church to hear more about the plan.

“This neighborhood was chosen because 50 percent of the population lives below the poverty level, and the un employment level is more than twice the city average,” said Mayor Price.

The neighborhood is filled blighted streets and illegal dumping that can be seen throughout.

Longtime residents say a hand in helping them spruce up their streets has been long over do.

J.D. Thomas who live in Ash Crescent and runs a wrecking company said he is looking forward to the changes the nearly $3 million could pay for.

“I’ve been here since 1980 and watched the neighborhood decline,” said Thomas.

City officials say the first step is to use some of the money to specifically clean up garbage and debris and clear overgrown brush that has blighted the community for far too long.

After that they say they will hold community meetings to hear directly from residents on what they would like to see worked on and improved.

Fort Worth City Council Member Kelly Allen Gray represents the area and said, “What happens here will because the community drove it and not the city of Fort Worth.”

The money comes from a half-cent sales tax.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch